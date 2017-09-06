Girls’ lemonade stand for Hurricane Harvey victims touches hearts across Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CANTON, Ohio-- A group of young students in North Canton is pitching in to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, and displaying a level of compassion that goes far beyond their years.

Georgie Letosky, Anna Pitcher, Gia Remark and Evelyn Blood attend St. Paul Catholic School, and learned about the plight of the victims during a class taught by their 2nd grade teacher.

"What can we do? We're little; we're here; we're far away from them and so we talked about praying for them and trying to be part of that community," said veteran teacher, Stephenie Skolosh.

The girls decided to put up a lemonade stand to raise money for the victims in Texas.

Seven-year-old Gia Remark asked her dad to build the stand and put it in their front yard, with the slogan "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

Gia told Fox 8, "Because in class we were talking about helping the poor and then we just decided to do the lemonade stand." Her father, Bart Remark, added, "It's great at seven years old that they are that compassionate and want to give back."

The girls' lemonade stand touched the hearts of the people of Plain Township, North Canton and the surrounding area of Stark County and by the end of the day, they had raised more than $1,000.

Seven-year-old Anna Pitcher told Fox 8, "I felt happy because they were helping us raise money."

They plan to split the money between relief efforts by Catholic Charities and a transplanted Ohio family hit hard by the hurricane and its aftermath.

When asked why she volunteered for the fundraiser, eight-year-old Georgie Letosky said, "Because I like helping people and they do, so I wanted to help them.”

The seed planted by their teacher has become a lesson for life.

Aubrey Blood, mother of eight-year-old Evelyn Blood, said "I think these girls have so much compassion and I think that they're big thinkers, and that's amazing as parents to see our kids as big thinkers, to be able to help other people."

When asked how she felt about the girls responding to her lesson about helping others, Stephenie Skolosh said, "I'm so very proud of them and it's one of those moments as a teacher and I've been around a long time, where you look and think 'that one thing that I said that did made a difference in their lives.’”

