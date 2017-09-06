Free admission for military, first responders and grandparents at Cedar Point Sunday

SANDUSKY, Ohio — As a way to say ‘thank you’ for their service, military members and first responders can get free admission to Cedar Point Sept. 10.

The day is set aside as Military ID Day and First Responders Day, and it’s also Grandparents Day.

According to Cedar Point’s website, in appreciation for their service and bravery, any active, retired or honorably discharged member of the U.S. military will get free admission on Sept. 10 with a military ID. First responders must also show the proper ID. Up to six additional tickets can also be purchased by first responders or military members at a discount — at $19.99 each.

Additionally, grandparents can get in for free if they are accompanied by a paid ticket holder or pass holder.

