Fox Recipe Box: Healthy snacks your kids will gobble up

CLEVELAND, Oh -- What makes a snack healthy? Is it possible to get your kids as excited for a healthy snack as they are for junk food?

Lindsay Bailey is a dietitian at Akron Children's Hospital and she knows first hand what kids like and what they don't. She got us all excited about some delicious 'healthy snacks' and shared some great ideas with Fox 8's Kristi Capel

Spiced Pumpkin Greek Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients:

1 tub low fat vanilla Greek yogurt

Pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

Whole grain cinnamon cereal

Pumpkin mixture:

1 15 oz can pure pumpkin

2 Tbsp brown sugar (can use brown sugar substitute blend for dietary preference)

1 Tbsp cinnamon

1 Tbsp pure maple syrup (can use sugar free for dietary preference)

In a small saucepan, combine pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, and maple syrup. Heat over low heat until sugars have combined with the pumpkin. Scoop into a small bowl and set aside to cool.

In a clear parfait glass, layer yogurt, pumpkin mixture, pepitas, then whole grain cereal. Repeat until reaching the top of the glass. Enjoy!

Homemade fruit snacks

Ingredients

⅔ cup fresh lemon juice or fresh orange juice

⅔ cup frozen or fresh berries (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries are all great.)

1 - 2 Tbs honey

5 Tbs gelatin

Instructions