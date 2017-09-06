Fox Recipe Box: Healthy snacks your kids will gobble up

CLEVELAND, Oh -- What makes a snack healthy? Is it possible to get your kids as excited for a healthy snack as they are for junk food?
Lindsay Bailey is a dietitian at Akron Children's Hospital and she knows first hand what kids like and what they don't. She got us all excited about some delicious 'healthy snacks' and shared some great ideas with Fox 8's Kristi Capel
Click here to learn more about Lindsay Bailey and Akron Children's Hospital.
Spiced Pumpkin Greek Yogurt Parfait
Ingredients:
1 tub low fat vanilla Greek yogurt
Pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
Whole grain cinnamon cereal
Pumpkin mixture:
1 15 oz can pure pumpkin
2 Tbsp brown sugar (can use brown sugar substitute blend for dietary preference)
1 Tbsp cinnamon
1 Tbsp pure maple syrup (can use sugar free for dietary preference)
In a small saucepan, combine pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, and maple syrup. Heat over low heat until sugars have combined with the pumpkin. Scoop into a small bowl and set aside to cool.
In a clear parfait glass, layer yogurt, pumpkin mixture, pepitas, then whole grain cereal. Repeat until reaching the top of the glass. Enjoy!
Homemade fruit snacks
Ingredients
⅔ cup fresh lemon juice or fresh orange juice
⅔ cup frozen or fresh berries (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries are all great.)
1 - 2 Tbs honey
5 Tbs gelatin
Instructions
- Pour juice and berries into a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally until berries become tender and begin to soften.
- Add honey and stir until completely incorporated. You will want the fruit to dissolve quite a bit until you have a compote.
- Turn the heat off, and quickly whisk in gelatin one tablespoon at a time. Whisk vigorously until completely incorporated, mixing the gelatin in very gradually to avoid lumps.
- Puree mixture using an immersion blender or small blender
- Pour into an 8 x 8 or 9 x 9 glass dish. Refrigerate until set (30 minutes to an hour). Cut in small squares. Can also pour into a candy mold for fun shapes.