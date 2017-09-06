Employees at Cleveland Taco Bell shoot suspect during attempted robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Employees at a Cleveland Taco Bell shot a suspect during an attempted robbery, according to Cleveland police.

Officers responded to the restaurant on W. 117th street at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a robbery with shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a suspect with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The suspect later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Another suspect had already taken off.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that three Taco Bell employees, who were armed, shot at the suspects after they came into the restaurant wearing masks, and ordered the employees to the ground at gunpoint.

An investigation continues.