David’s Pasta With Prosciutto And Peas

Pasta with prosciutto and peas

¼ lb prosciutto cut into small pieces

6 tbs butter

1 C. heavy cream

1/8 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

1 C. grated parmesan cheese

Fresh ground pepper

2 C. frozen peas thawed

1 tbs fresh parsley chopped

1 lb tagliatelle pasta (prepare according to package instructions while making sauce)

Melt butter in a small sauce pan. Add prosciutto and cook over medium heat several minutes. Add cream, nutmeg and half of the parmesan cheese. Reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes. Season with pepper, add the peas and continue cooking 5 more minutes.

Add sauce to drained pasta and toss with parsley and remaining parmesan.

Enjoy!