Cold case arrest: Man captured 43 years after vehicular homicide in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man who has been wanted for aggravated vehicular homicide since 1974 has finally been arrested.

Alan Brown, 67, faces a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, on April 1, 1974, Brown was driving his car the wrong way on Interstate 71 at speeds estimated to be over 90 miles per hour.

He sideswiped one vehicle, then collided head on with a second vehicle, killing Juanita Reed, the passenger in that second vehicle.

Brown jumped into the rear seat of a car that was heading north and left the scene. He was quickly arrested, but was later determined to be under the influence.

Brown evaded capture for many years by using fictitious names and frequently moving.

He was arrested Tuesday night by the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Multiple leads were followed from Cleveland to Farmington Hills, Mich., to the area outside of Washington, D.C., where extensive surveillance was conducted to locate and arrest Brown.