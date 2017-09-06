Cleveland Indians look for 14th straight win

CHICAGO– The Cleveland Indians are looking to extend their winning streak to 14 games.

And for the 14th straight game, the Indians scored first. Tyler Naquin, back with the Tribe from the Columbus Clippers, knocked in Carlos Santana on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Last year, Cleveland set a new franchise record of 15 wins in a row.

The Indians finish up their series against the White Sox Thursday night before returning to Cleveland to face the Orioles, Tigers and Royals.

