Avon police looking for truck that lost cargo which hit another car

AVON, Ohio – Avon police are looking for a truck that left the scene of an accident after some of its cargo hit a car traveling behind it.

The truck was driving on I90 east near State Route 83 at around 8:10 p.m. Monday. It was carrying a load of vinyl fencing. One of the pieces of the fencing flew off the truck and broke the windshield of a car behind it. The driver of the car, a 72-year-old man from Elgin, Illinois, was injured.

The truck continued on without stopping.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time who saw the crash, or who saw a red truck carrying vinyl fencing, to contact them in the hopes that they have information that can identify the truck and its driver.

Anyone who knows of someone with a red truck that was transporting vinyl fencing on Monday the 4th is also asked to call the police.

The numbers to call are Avon dispatch at 440-934-1234 and the detective bureau at 440-934-7635.