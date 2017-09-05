Uh oh, SpaghettiO’s…And Jell-O?! ‘Retro’ recipe going viral on social media

Uh oh, SpaghettiOs…and Jell-O?!

Those are the two main ingredients of a dish that’s going viral on Facebook.

It’s called Retro SpaghettiO Jello, and the recipe and video were shared by SharedFood. The ingredients are simple: water, condensed tomato soup, unflavored gelatin and SpaghettiOs with Vienna sausages.

SharedFood says on it’s website:

“Sometimes it’s fun just to see what you can and can’t make jello out of! Is this one a winner??? Well you’re going to have to try it for yourself! So let’s try a giant Spaghetti-O made out of Spaghetti-Os! The flavor is the same as a nice bowl of america’s favorite canned pasta. Serve it with some Vienna sausages, hot dogs and a sliced bread. Enjoy!”

The Facebook post with the recipe and video has gotten over 91,000 shares, and it’s been viewed over 13 million times.

And the comments are pretty entertaining:

One follower said: “This looks disgusting….I can’t believe this would even be considered…I hate spaghetti-o’s anyway but to put in a jello form and chilled….OMG GAG!”

Another says:

Judge for yourself: