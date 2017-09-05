Tribe players offer prayers for their native Puerto Rico as Hurricane Irma roars toward it

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Indians players Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez are from Puerto Rico, which is under a hurricane warning Tuesday evening as Irma bears down upon the US territory. And both players posted that their families and home are in their thoughts and prayers.

Lindor, who is from Caguas, Puerto Rico posted this on Instagram Tuesday afternoon as the Tribe got ready to play the White Sox in Chicago:

“My people from Puerto Rico, have you in my thoughts and in my prayer, just like my people from Cuba and Dominican. Let’s be strong and ready with #Irma coming up. God bless you.”

Perez, who is from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, also posted:

“God take care, protect and have mercy on us all! Bless my family and all Puerto Rico.”

The governor of Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Monday.

Public schools and officials at the University of Puerto Rico campuses have canceled classes, and many businesses remain closed.

Puerto Rico and a string of Caribbean islands are under the hurricane warning, including the British and US Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Martin/Sint Maarten and St. Barts, the hurricane center said.