Thanks a million!: Special admission price at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo available this weekend

We are saying thanks -- thanks a million!

We just reached 1 million Facebook fans last week.

Because we hit that number, we are saying thanks in a very big way.

Our friends at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are helping. So on this Saturday and Sunday, admission to the zoo will only be $8.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will also pick a special day when the admission price will drop to $8 for that day only. That day will be announced on Friday.

It's our way to see thanks a million from all of us here at FOX 8 News!