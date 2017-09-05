Thanks a million! Everything you need to know about special admission at Rock Hall, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A momentous occasion like reaching 1 million Facebook likes deserves something equally as significant, so, as a thank you, we have two great opportunities for you: $8 days at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Here is what you need to know:

To enjoy the Rock Hall for only $8, go to ticketing.rockhall.com, use the secret promo code FOX8ROCKS, then hit 'submit.'

Choose either Friday, September 8; Saturday, September 9; or Sunday, September 10, and get your tickets for $8.

To visit the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for $8 a person, just show up on Saturday, September 9; or Sunday, September 10, and the discount will be automatically taken at the box office.