Stark County officials looking for missing Massillon man

MASSILLON, Ohio – The Perry Township police are asking the public to keep watch for a missing 83-year-old Massillon man.

Ernest Stanley left his home on Colina Vista Street NW at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and did not return.

Stanely is 5’11” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and browns eyes.

Police say that he has a history of strokes and gets easily confused. He also needs medication.

He was driving a red 2016 Ford Escape with the Ohio license plate number GJH9179.

Anyone seeing him or his car is asked to call 911.