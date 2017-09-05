Show Info: September 5, 2017
The Oak Barrel
Labeled by some as a “gastropub,” they prefer to think of themselves as a “brasserie and tap house.”
5975 Canal Rd.
Valley View, OH 44125
216.520.3640
www.theoakbarrel.com
Rockin’ Frocks
What started as a few dozen dresses in a basement and the belief that every girl deserves to shine is now a cute boutique in Northfield!
138 Aurora Road
Northfield, Ohio 44067
216-496-4727
www.rockinfrocks.org
www.facebook.com/therockinfrocks
Canary Travel
Plan your next vacation and help the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts at the same time!
www.canarytravel.com
Homerama
For the first time in almost a decade, Homerama is back!
HBA Homearama 2.0
September 8-24, 2017
Barrington Estates
Aurora, Ohio
www.hbacleveland.com
Cirrus Wealth Management
With the kids back to school, there’s a very important “lesson plan” that parents should teach at home… and that’s personal finance!
http://www.cirruswealth.com/
The Museum of Divine Statues
What was once a Catholic Church in the Lakewood neighborhood has been transformed into a beautiful museum!
12905 Madison Ave.
Lakewood, Ohio 44107
216-228-9950
http://museumofdivinestatues.com/
Inspired Treehouse
Every parent and grandparent wants to help their kids do well in school. But did you know there are some simple things you can do at home that can make a world of difference? …and it has nothing to do with a book!
Dr. Marc
Back to school could be called back to germs! Dr. Marc showed us the best ways to keep kids healthy all year!