‘Possible tornado’ causes damage in Richland County

CRESTLINE, Ohio -- The National Weather Service will conduct a damage survey in Richland County later today.

They say a "possible tornado" caused "widespread damage" along Hook Road near Crestline Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service a house collapsed, a barn was destroyed, and other structures were damaged in Richland County near the Crawford County line.

A Fox 8 News crew found a home with part of it's roof in the front yard.

The NWS says there was widespread tree damage as well.

There were no tornado warnings issued Monday night during the severe weather.