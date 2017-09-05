Part of Euclid Avenue to temporarily close September 11-17

CLEVELAND – A portion of Euclid Avenue will close entirely beginning Monday, September 11 until Sunday, September 17.

The closure will reach from East 6th Street to East Roadway in order for a crane to be placed on top of a parking garage at 515 Euclid Avenue.

Vehicles will not be able to get to Euclid Avenue from Public Square or past East 6th Street going west. Those vehicles will be detoured onto East 6th Street.

Pedestrians on the north side of Euclid will have to cross the street at East 6th. They can return to the north side at East 4th.

RTA will be publishing a diverting bus traffic schedule for the closure.

After the 17th, when the crane is in place, Euclid will reopen to two-way traffic. Those travelling east will see no change. Those heading west will be restricted to one lane.

The construction project – 19-story apartment tower – is scheduled to be finished in February of 2019.