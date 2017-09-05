New Browns player charged with drug possession in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC – T.Y. McGill, a Cleveland Browns player who was added to the team on Sunday was charged with drug possession the day before in North Carolina.

The Charlotte-Observer reports that the District Attorney’s office in Charlotte has confirmed that McGill was charged with a misdemeanor possession of marijuana. An agent saw him in the valet area of a hotel in Charlotte with a small amount of marijuana. McGill was not arrested and after denying that he had drugs, cooperated with police.

He has a court appearance on October 24th.

McGill was claimed off waivers on Sunday. He had played the previous two years for the Indianapolis Colts.

McGill posted on his Instagram on Saturday that he was in Charlotte for the College Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium. His alma mater, NC State, was playing in the game.