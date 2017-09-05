Local man stuck in Antigua thanks to Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio - As Hurricane Irma roars toward islands in the northeast Caribbean, Mike Straub of Westlake is stuck on the island of Antigua.

"I arrived on Saturday the 26th mid-afternoon. This is my 8th trip here, I've always loved it here," said Straub.

Straub traveled to Antigua for vacation over a week ago but ended up staying another week for business.

Little did he know what was coming.

"Right now, it looks like a November day looking out over Lake Erie when it's about to rain, the best description for Clevelanders," said Straub.

By 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Straub says people were ordered indoors.

The center of the storm is expected to start passing north of Antigua late Tuesday night.

Meantime, Straub is staying calm and staying with his friends until the worst is over.

"My son is my point of contact, I talked with him earlier. I can tell he's worried about me. All I can say I will get word out as soon as I possibly can. Everyone on the island will try to be doing the same thing so all I can say is be patient," said Straub.