LIVE VIDEO: Installation mass for Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez

CLEVELAND, Ohio– This marks a big day for hundreds of thousands of Catholics in Northeast Ohio.

Bishop Nelson Perez will become the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland this afternoon. Hundreds of religious leaders from across the country will gather for the installation of Bishop Perez.

It began with a procession at 1:30 p.m., and is being followed by mass.

A Vespers prayer service was held Monday night at St. John’s Cathedral. Today marks the official reception of Bishop Perez.

It’s a two-hour, invitation-only ceremony and marks the 11th time a bishop has been installed in the Diocese of Cleveland, home to nearly 700,000 Catholics.

Bishop Perez comes to Cleveland from Long Island. He takes over for Bishop Richard Lennon, who retired last year.

