I-Team: Some Cleveland police officers to take part in pregame ceremonies at Browns home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned some Cleveland police officers will take part in pregame ceremonies at the home opener this weekend despite an uproar sparked when some players kneeled during the national anthem.

Last week, the I TEAM revealed the police union and the EMS Union pulled out of an offer to hold the American flag on the field. The unions felt the team disrespected the flag when some players took a knee during the anthem.

Nonetheless, on Tuesday, despite the backlash, the Browns said they were still finalizing plans and they expected to have police officers and members of the military take part in ceremonies.

Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said in an email, “We will have officers participating. I don’t have a confirmed list at the moment so I cannot answer as to if they’ll all be on duty or not.”

Meantime, Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene says he no longer wants his deputies working security at Browns games. He says he had been concerned about liability, and then when he saw players kneeling, that angered him so much he made the decision to pull out.

He says he made the decision shortly after seeing the players take a knee so that the team would have time to fill the security positions with other officers.

