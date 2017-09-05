× FNTD Game of the Week #3 Nominees

CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 21st season and better than ever.

Week #3 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, kicks off on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 11:00 p.m.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Dan Coughlin and special guest host Patty Harken for highlights from more than 20 local high school football games.

But first, the FOX 8 sports team needs your help to select our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Each week during the 2017 high school football regular season, we will nominate four great matchups.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to vote for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

The winning game will be announced live Thursday on FOX-8 News at 10:00 p.m.

Here are this week’s nominees :

A.) NORTH OLMSTED (2-0) at MIDVIEW (2-0)

B.) #5. SOLON (2-0) at STOW-MUNROE FALLS (2-0)

C.) #7. HUDSON (2-0) at CANTON McKINLEY (2-0)

D.) ORANGE (2-0) at GREEN (1-1)

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.