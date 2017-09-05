Fall fashion debate: Is it OK to wear white after Labor Day?

It’s probably the most well-known fashion rule out there: No wearing white after Labor Day.

But does anyone still follow that rule?

It turns out people are pretty divided on the subject.

Some say rules are rules, while others say rules are meant to be broken.

But here’s a little history on the “rule.” The CW33 reports that it started back in the 20th century because Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer, so light clothes were out.

No white after Labor Day was also a way to figure out who was in the “in crowd” in fashion in years past.

But fashion bloggers say they think it’s mostly a thing of the past now.

What do you think?