EF2 tornado confirmed in Crawford, Richland counties; family says they were blown out of house

CRESTLINE, Ohio -- The National Weather Service confirms an EF2 tornado touched down in Crawford and Richland counties Monday night.

The initial touchdown was at 10:43 p.m. near North Robinson in Crawford County. It then extended into western Richland County.

NWS says the tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 130 mph and had traveled about 15 miles.

Susan Cooper of Richland County is counting her blessings after the tornado touched down. She and her daughter were resting in their home near Crestline late Monday when she says the walls started to bow out, as if the home was breathing.

"And then all of a sudden the walls shattered; the glass shattered, and the ceiling came down, and the other wall came down on me and I'm just holding onto my daughter as much as I can because I was scared that her head was going to get hurt," Cooper said.

The next thing she knew, she and her daughter were blown out of the house and into the backyard.

"We flew, we flew way, we flew over there by the pool, past the pool area and I was so scared."

Thankfully, they suffered only scrapes and bruises.

There was scattered damage in other parts of Richland County.