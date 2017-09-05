Dancer returns to Willoughby Hills with very special surprise for childhood dance teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio - A special surprise for a dance instructor who inspired a young student from Willoughby Hills to follow her dreams.

Dani Vitale has really made a name for herself in the dance world. She is an Under Armour- sponsored athlete and dances with some of Hollywood’s top musical acts like Katy Perry and Rhianna. She wanted to do something for the woman who helped launch her career, Lisa Stanziale of The Dance Spot. Without her knowing, Dani did a complete makeover of Lisa’s studio to say thank you.

Lisa was in tears as Dani led her into the studio for the first time since the big makeover.

Room by room, Dani took her friend and former teacher through the newly renovated space. Under Armour and her friends and family helped make this passion project become a reality; a tough task as Dani was touring during the renovations.

Dani studied dance at The Dance Spot from the time she was 8 years old to 18. She then moved out to Los Angeles to pursue her dream.

Dani makes frequent visits back home to the studio to teach other aspiring young dancers to give back to a place she says gave her so much.

“This woman is my everything. She really inspired me to move out to California. She always was like you are going to do it. You are going to be something. She was always the one pushing me and not hindering my spirit" says Dani of Lisa.

Of course, the feeling is mutual. A mother-daughter like bond between these two women, that clearly admire and inspire one another. Lisa adding:

“Dani is that special to do something like this. Her heart is so special, and she never forgot where she came from and it's a testament to her."