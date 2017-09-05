Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer off Bratenahl

BRATENAHL, Ohio – The Coast Guard has suspended their search for a man who went missing while swimming off a boat near Bratenahl Monday evening.

A 911 call came in to the police at around 7:40 p.m. from a woman who reported that her father had been swimming off a boat when a large wave hit him. After it passed, he did not surface.

A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor was brought in to search,

along with a boat from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. A Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit also joined in on the search.

The Coast Guard searched through the night until 3 p.m. Tuesday, when the decision was made to suspend the search.

The name of the missing man has not been released.