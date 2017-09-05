Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby giraffe

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo today has announced the name of their newest little one — a male giraffe calf who was born on Aug. 6.

The name chosen is Zawadi, which means “the gift.”

He made his debut at the zoo last month in the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter.

Zoo staff said baby and mom, Jhasmin, will gradually spend more time on exhibit.

The public was invited for help naming the new calf. Each vote cast meant a donation to the Future for Wildlife Fund. It protects giraffes by addressing poaching, relocating animals to secure endangered populations and studying diseases.

The possible names were:

Ogbonna (og-bon-a): image of his father

Abidemi (ab-a-Demi): born during father’s absence

Ikenna (ick-enna): father’s power

Zawadi (za-wad-ee): gift

The names are a tribute to the little giraffe’s dad, Travis, who passed away last summer.

