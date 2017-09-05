Case students gather to protest DACA decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chanting and carrying signs about 75 people, mostly students gathered at Case Western Reserve University Tuesday afternoon to protest the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA.

The protest was quickly organized by La Alianza, a Latino student organization on campus.

Organizer and CWRU student Justine Bernacet said, she was in class when the announcement was made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and immediately she wanted to do something.

“We have to remember where these children came from and why they came here so young,” said Bernacet.

During the two-hour rally and march, several participants shared personal stories of loved ones hardships, and how they were brought to America for a better future.

“These are people right here in our communities,” said Bernacet. “They’re not only scared for themselves, but for their families.”

Similar protests were held across the country following the announcement, which could impact well over 800,000 people who were granted amnesty under the DACA program enacted by President Barack Obama in 2012.

President Donald Trump's administration called those actions and the executive order unconstitutional and overreach of authority by the executive branch.

As part of the repeal, the president is giving congress 6 months to correct it with immigration legislation that will ultimately determining the “dreamers'” fate.

Justine and others at the protest are also calling on Congress to put politics aside and consider the many lives at stake.

“This is not a partisan issue,” she said. “There are people on both sides who want this.”