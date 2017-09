Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Police are investigating a violent car crash overnight in Lakewood.

It happened on West 117th Street near the Cleveland border just before 1 a.m.

The car hit a concrete wall, then flipped over and landed in lanes of oncoming traffic.

Parts of the car ended up stuck in the bridge.

It took crews a half hour to free the female driver.

She was taken to the hospital, and there is no word on her condition.