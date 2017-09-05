× Bay Village police warn about burglary after woman claimed she was tree-trimming employee

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Bay Village police are asking for assistance after officers responded to a home to take a burglary report.

The homeowners on Columbia Road told police about the incident that happened on Aug. 30 at around 1:30 p.m.

They said when they arrived home from shopping, they were unloading the car when they were approached by a woman who said she was with a tree-trimming company in conjunction with the Illuminating Company.

The woman asked to come to the front of the home to look at some trees. She was in communication with a man via a portable radio.

The homeowners described the white female as 5’3,” 20s to early 30s, with blonde hair, a thin build and sores on her face.

She was wearing jeans and a long-sleeved, gray t-shirt.

She left the area in an older gray or dark blue SUV.

Police said when the family went into the home, they noticed jewelry and medication were missing.

The homeowners called police when they found out this was similar to a series of burglaries that have happened in the western suburbs.

The Bay Village Detective Bureau is currently investigating. They encourage anyone who had a similar situation, or who may have information about the suspects, to call police at 440-871-1234.