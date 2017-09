Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say both alcohol and speed played a part in a deadly motorcycle crash on I-480 east near State Road.

On Monday at around 5:20 p.m., police say a 38-year-old man was speeding when he drove a 3-wheel motorcycle into the back of a Ford Escape.

The man and his passenger, a 32-year-old woman, were thrown from the motorcycle onto the road.

The woman died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Charges are pending against the driver of the motorcycle.