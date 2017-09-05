Akron police still investigating how teen shot himself in back of police cruiser, mom wants info

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio – Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 17-year-old, who officials say shot himself in the back of a police car last month.

Police say Xavier McMullen was handcuffed in the backseat of a cruiser, August 25, shortly after he was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge.

The teen’s mother, Lisa Carswell, says police have not yet given her any information.

“I am beyond frustrated,” Carswell said. “I’m very mad at this point. I almost can’t grieve for my own son because I am that upset with what’s going on.”

Carswell said police did call her to tell her that her son had been arrested, but never informed her that he had been shot.

“A carload of girls said Xavier had been shot, and I said I don’t think so, I think he got himself in trouble and is going to detention and they said no he has been shot,” Carswell told Fox 8.

Police say six officers were involved in the incident, but would not say if McMullen was patted down before being placed in the cruiser. Police say they are still gathering information on the case.

“From our agency’s perspective our sympathy goes out to the family,” said Lt. Rick Edwards, of the Akron Police Department. “Hopefully through this investigation we will get some answers for the family.”

Edwards said he did not know how long the investigation will take.

