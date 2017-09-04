Weather: Sunny, beautiful Labor Day — then storms tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's going to be a beautiful Labor Day.

We’ll take a break from our fall feel, and temperatures will soar in the low 80’s! Labor Day will definitely be the best of the three holiday weekend days.

Showers and a round of strong thunderstorms return Monday evening into Tuesday.

This system will also usher back in the fall feel as we head into the middle of next week. Next weekend is looking sun-filled and warmer again.

Check out our day planner below:

