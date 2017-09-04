Watch: April the giraffe and clan help military dad with heartwarming homecoming surprise

HARPURSVILLE, New York — April, Oliver and little Tajiri were part of a huge surprise Sunday.

Animal Adventure Park helped a soldier who was deployed overseas for nine months reunite with his children and family.

The video was posted on the park’s page, and opens with the park’s owner, Jordan Patch.

They hid the soldier in the giraffe barn, incognito in a yellow poncho, then led him outside and snuck him onto the giraffe deck.

With giraffes in the background, his kids turned around with the most heartwarming reactions.

