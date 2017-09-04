Stow police shoot, kill ‘agressive’ prisoner as they transport him to homeless shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - One man is dead and a Stow police officer injured after attempting to transport that man to a homeless shelter.

Stow police say they were called to Meadowbrook Boulevard about 10:45 pm Sunday after a man had been knocking on doors asking for cigarettes,

Officers found that man on an adjacent street and decided to transport him to the Haven of Rest Ministries, a homeless and recovery shelter in Akron.

After pulling in the parking lot, the Stow officer radioed Akron Police for help, but before help arrived the Stow officer reported shots had been fired and the suspect was injured.

The suspect has been identified by his brother, Dan as William Porubsky, 30, a life long Stow resident who, according to his brother, had no permanent address.

Porubsky was taken to an Akron hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"He was always a good-hearted kid," said Dan Porubsky of his brother.

But Dan Porubsky says his brother had been having a difficult time since the death of their mother several years ago.

A check of his records show convictions for drug possession and attempted burglary in 2016, for which William Porubsky was sentenced to ten months in prison.

His brother says he had spoken with police and with the Summit County Medical Examiner's office over the phone from his home in Pennsylvania, but even he was not aware of the exact details of what happened late Sunday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office was conducting an autopsy, which would include a toxicology report, but as of late Monday were not releasing any details.

Police say the officer involved in the shooting was also taken to an Akron hospital where he was treated and released for injuries.

The shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification.