Small craft advisory for Lake Erie; Some beaches under bacteria contamination advisories

CLEVELAND– Before you head out to Lake Erie to enjoy Labor Day, you’ll want to check the beach conditions.

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, waves will be between 2 and 5 feet, with wins up to 30 knots.

The Ohio Department of Health issued bacteria contamination advisories for the following areas:

Lakeview Beach, Century Beach, Miller Beach and Veteran’s Beach in Lorain County; Fairport Harbor and Headlands State Park in Lake County; Port Clinton in Ottawa County; Crystal Rock, Cedar Point Chausee, Huron River, Hoffman Ditch, Cranberry Creek, Fichtel Creek, Chappel Creek, Sugar Creek, Nokomis, Vermilion River and Showse Park in Erie County.

The Ohio Department of Health issues alerts when the level of bad bacteria in the water has reached unsafe levels and could make people sick. Children, the elderly and those in ill health or weakened immune systems are advised not to swim at that time.

