Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Showers and a line of strong thunderstorms return Monday evening into Tuesday. There is the risk of severe storms with straight-line damaging winds after 9 PM.

We are in the SLIGHT RISK ZONE tonight.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ottawa County, Northwestern Sandusky County until 815 PM EDT and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Erie, Huron, Seneca, Wyandot until 11 pm.

Click here for the full Fox 8 weather page.