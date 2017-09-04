Second Canfield Fair worker arrested for sexual misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANFIELD, Ohio - Within 48 hours, two different ride operators were arrested at the Canfield Fair for alleged sexual misconduct.

The first happened Thursday, when police arrested Brandon Walsh, 30.

Walsh was wanted by law enforcement in Richland County, South Carolina for criminal solicitation of a minor.

U.S. Marshals said he communicated with the 13-year-old victim through Facebook Messenger to convince the teen to meet for sex and send nude photographs.

Walsh was operating a kiddie ride at the time of his arrest.

The second happened Saturday, when police arrested Jose Eduardo Moreno-Benites.

Moreno-Benites is charged with sexual imposition after being accused of groping a teenage girl.

The Canfield Fair Board says Moreno-Benites passed a background check each year, as recently as two weeks ago.