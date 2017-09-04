Mother goes into labor early after walking through neck-high Harvey floodwaters

HOUSTON, Texas — A mother who had to walk through neck-high water during Hurricane Harvey said the whole ordeal caused her to go into labor.

But the new mom is doing fine, and her healthy baby boy couldn’t have a more perfect name: Noah.

WLTX reports that Khristhian and Kayla Estrada had already chosen the name before the hurricane. But the big storm is being blamed for Kayla’s labor about three weeks before Noah was due.

When the couple evacuated during the storm, they say they had to walk through very deep floodwater and that it smelled of gasoline.

“I’m major happy and thankful that he’s healthy because that was one of my concerns because of the water,” Kayla told WLTX. “We were in there for so long because of the stress of it.”

Kayla said she started feeling cramps, but wasn’t sure if it was labor because Noah was her first child. A day later, she did go into labor. Doctors say the labor was induced due to all the stress from the day they had to evacuate.

Everyone is healthy, and the little family is staying with Kayla’s mom until they can get back home.