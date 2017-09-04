Missing: Allison Childs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Allison Childs, 36, was last seen Aug. 8 on East 21st Street in Cleveland.

She was wearing a pink top and brown pants.

Allison is 5'4" tall and has black hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

Police say Allison could be in the area of Payne Avenue on the city's east side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with the Cleveland Police Third District at 216-623-5318.

