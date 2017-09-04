How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Missing: Allison Childs

Posted 1:25 pm, September 4, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Allison Childs, 36, was last seen Aug. 8 on East 21st Street in Cleveland.

She was wearing a pink top and brown pants.

Allison is 5'4" tall and has black hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

Police say Allison could be in the area of Payne Avenue on the city's east side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with the Cleveland Police Third District at 216-623-5318.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

  • News

    Missing: Latreese Mincy

  • News

    Missing: Naya Brown

  • News

    UPDATE: Melissa Siedlik found

  • News

    Missing: Anna Durfee

  • News

    Missing: Dayshanna Plummer

  • News

    Missing: Lisa Siller

  • News

    Missing: Shaniyia Hayes

  • News

    Missing: Doreen Tiedman

  • News

    Missing: Gloria Walker

  • News

    Missing: Kevisha Bradley

  • News

    Missing: Alonda Anderson

  • News

    Missing: Derrin Brown

  • News

    Missing: Alexander Armstrong