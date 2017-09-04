Mahoning County sheriff pulls officers from working Browns games after players kneel

CANFIELD, Ohio – There is new fallout from the debate over Cleveland Browns players kneeling during the national anthem during a preseason game.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene says that he will not permit his officers to work at Browns’ games anymore.

“The bottom line is when they kneeled like that I was done with it. I pulled my officers out of there and they’re not permitted to work there anymore,” Greene said to WFMJ.

Greene says that his department has about 15-20 deputies working each week during the games as side jobs.

Cleveland safety forces , including the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association and ILA Local 1975, backed out of a plan to hold a large flag on the field for the opening game after the kneeling incident.

Earlier during the debate over the demonstration, the Browns issued this statement:

“As an organization, we have a profound respect for our country’s National Anthem, flag and the servicemen and servicewomen in the United States and abroad. We feel it’s important for our team to join in this great tradition and special moment of recognition, at the same time we also respect the great liberties afforded by our country, including the freedom of personal expression.”

More on this story, here.