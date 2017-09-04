Local clowns worried “IT” remake is bad for business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- The buzz surrounding the release of the movie remake "IT" has some working clowns worried the movie could impact their business.

"I wish they could use some other character to do a horror movie instead of a clown," said Diamonds the Magical Clown. "A clown is supposed to be a symbol of happiness."

Diamonds, who asked to be identified by her entertainment persona, told FOX 8 she's been in business for 20 years. She is fearful the killer clown narrative won't help battle against the all too-real fear of clowns. Evident last year after several "creepy clown" sightings across the country left many terrified.

President of the World Clown Association Pam Moody weighed in on the controversy Wednesday via the following statement:

"We understand that some people enjoy the "horror genre" of entertainment, but we find that many people are confronted by images of horror characters (impersonating clowns) and are startled by them...which is obviously the goal of these horror characters. In my opinion, these horror characters are not clowns. Even the character in the movie "IT" should be understood to be a fantasy character – not a true clown...people dressed as horror clowns are not "real clowns." They are taking something innocent and wholesome and perverting it to create fear in their audience."

Diamonds said some clients are so afraid of clowns they book her for magic tricks, but request she leave the clown costume and makeup at home.

"I've had to change the way that I put on my makeup," Diamonds said. "I've heard from children and adults that the mouth is the scariest. So I don't wear makeup around my mouth. I wear light makeup so if anyone is afraid, I can just take of the glasses and they can see I'm a regular person."

Diamonds said she is not upset this specific clown horror movie is picking up steam. She simply wants everyone to realize professional clowns need to make a living too.