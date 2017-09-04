I TEAM: surprise findings on fair inspection reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Summer fair season is winding down now with Labor Day weekend passing, and the FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating what inspectors found when they checked amusement rides at local fairs.

The records we received may surprise you.

Certainly, there's more attention than ever these days on ride safety after a deadly accident at the Ohio state fair.

So the I TEAM requested state inspection records for rides at some county fairs this summer in Northeast Ohio. We found only a handful of rides checked by state inspectors at each place.

For the Medina County, Summit County, and Cuyahoga County fairs, records show less than ten rides inspected at each fair.

But the state says there's nothing unusual about that.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture oversees ride inspections. The agency says every ride does not need to be checked out at every fair. Every ride needs an initial inspection before it can be operated for the year. But then it may or may not get another review by state inspectors.

So, the state says it has more inspection reports for rides early in the season.

At least the reports sent to us from recent weeks were generally very good. A few problems on a few rides needed corrected before being used. But nothing we saw appeared to reveal any life-threatening hazard.

The records provide a snapshot of inspections for local fairs where you just took your kids.