Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off of Bratenahl

BRATENAHL, Ohio – The Cleveland Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Bratenahl this Monday evening.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Yaw tells Fox 8 that a 911 call came in to the police at around 7:40 p.m. A woman reported that her father had been swimming off a boat when a wave hit him. After it passed, he did not surface.

Bratenahl police say they were initially called out to the Shoreby Club.

There is a boat in the water searching, and the Coast Guard is planning on sending up a helicopter if the weather allows it.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have updates as they become available.