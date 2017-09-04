Busy day at Cleveland National Air Show; Parking lot closed

CLEVELAND– Officials closed the parking lot at the Cleveland National Air Show on Labor Day because it is at capacity.

The lot is located on the air show grounds at Gate 13 of Burke Lakefront Airport. According to an air show spokeswoman, the air show is experiencing heavy attendance.

Visitors are encouraged to park at other lots in and around the airport.

The Cleveland Division of Police issued a few parking restrictions for the area. Drivers should look for signs indicated there is no parking or stopping along the grass on North Marginal Road, South Marginal Road, East 38th Street, East 40th Street, East 49th Street and Marquette Street.

