AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for help identifying the man it says burglarized a home.

The suspect broke into a enclosed front porch on Malasia Road at about 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 27. Police said he stole two speakers.

The department released surveillance photos of the suspect on Monday.

If you have any information on the crime please contact Akron police. Officers said if you see the suspect, call 911 and do not approach him.