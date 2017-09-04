After the rain, cool weather on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Labor Day’s official high of 88°F was the best chance of seeing one more 90°F day before we see that opportunity shrink to no chance by Tuesday.

With the current pattern (cool persisting), we may not see another 90°F day until next spring or summer.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Thunderstorms are moving through the area tonight.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 pm for Erie, Huron, Seneca and Wyandot counties.

By 3 AM, most of the storms will have pushed south of the viewing area as the cooler air comes in.

Here's a look at the overnight, hour by hour: