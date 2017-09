CLEVELAND–The 11th Congressional District Community Caucus is holding its Annual Labor Day Parade and Festival on Monday.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at East 146th Street and Kinsman Road. It ends at Luke Easter Park and that’s when the festival begins.

The event features live music, food trucks and other vendors.

This is the parade’s 46th year. The theme is “Empowering Our People.”