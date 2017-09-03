Vigil to be held for teen who died while in Akron police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON--Loved ones and friends plan to gather Sunday evening in Akron to say goodbye to a teenager who police said died by suicide while in police custody back in August.

People plan to pay tribute to Xavier McMullen at First Glance, a youth center, on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron. A vigil is set to begin at 7:00 pm.

Many are emotional and upset about what happened back on August 25th.

McMullen was one of three suspects in an armed robbery, he and two others were arrested on 7th Street in Akron and placed in separate police cars, according to authorities.

Akron Police said McMullen allegedly shot himself in the head in the back of a police cruiser, and died by suicide while in custody.

Police tell Fox 8 McMullen was taken into the cruiser prior to the incident, handcuffed, arms behind his back.

Friends of the teen still can't believe he's gone.

"I was still in shock like a few days afterwards and I couldn't believe it. You know I used to see him every day talk to him every day, going out with him every day. And I actually hung out with them two days before this. You know the last thing I said to him love you bro, stay safe and he said the same thing," said friend, Erick Sarzosa.

A memorial was set up in the street where the shooting happened. Friends stopped by to leave stuffed animals and candles.

Akron Police said six officers were involved in the incident; none of them were placed on leave.

