OSP: woman killed in Auburn Township crash on her way to family reunion

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A woman was killed when her vehicle crashed into a pickup truck in Auburn Township on Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports tells Fox 8 that the woman was a passenger in the car that her teenage daughter was driving. They were heading west on Bartholomew Road when their vehicle ran a stop sign and was hit on the passenger side by the truck traveling south on Munn Road.

The Patrol told a Fox 8 crew on the scene that the pair in the car were heading to a family reunion.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known. The driver of the car's condition is not known yet either.

The Patrol will have more information later and Fox 8 and Fox8.com will update this story as the details become available.