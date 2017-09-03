Lorain residents respond to devastation of Harvey, pack truck with donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN - It's a race against the clock to collect, sort, pack and load donations for people trying to figure out a new normal in Texas.

Although the majority of flood waters have subsided in and around Huston. The devastation of Hurricane Harvey may take years to fully overcome.

It's why Charles Becker, 85, has been working non stop for nearly a week to help people who have lost everything they own.

"The need, that need down there is so much," said a tearful Becker. "What can you do but do this? I'm glad it's done by Lorainites. I'm certain that everybody, if they would see what a few people can do, there would be more people to join to do what we're doing. I wish they would come down here and help."

Becker is one of many who answered city councilman Angel Arroyo's call for help. Last week Arroyo announced he would take donations to Houston. The collection is now big enough to nearly fill an entire building near the Lorain Port Authority on Black River Lane.

"I never doubted that people would donate, I never expected it to come this much this fast," said Arroyo.

The councilman is planning to leave early Monday morning to drop off donations at a Houston hotel that he says is currently being operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"We take advantage of toilet paper, toothpaste, a pair of clean socks and clean underwear," said Arroyo. "Some of these people are in the same items that they have been for a week...something we don't think twice about might be life or death for them right now."

Donations are being accepted at the Black River Landing Transportation Center. Arroyo is planning a second trip to Texas with another truck load of donations next Tuesday.